8 on Your Side: Modern approach to estate planning for millennials

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A modern approach to online estate planning released a study of 20,000 millennials thoughts on the task and end-of-life. They found that the general uncertainty that came about during the pandemic, plus the election and the fight for social justice, led 76% of millennials to create trusts or wills in 2020.

Patrick Hicks, head of legal for Trust & Will, says millennials are 25-40, reaching a point where they’re having families and buying homes. Estate planning can be a daunting task no matter what age you are, but he says Trust & Will wants to make the process simple.

“We like to think of ourselves as TurboTax for estate planning … step-by-step process. Trust & Will may be a great option. Start by thinking what’s important to you, what would you want to happen to your kids, pets, family. Now is the time to put that plan in place.”

Trust & Will offers digitally signed electronic wills in Nevada. You can get the process started here.