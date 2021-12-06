Juvenile taken to hospital after mobile home fire in east valley neighborhood

Clark County Fire Dept. responds to a fire on McHenry Dr. near Nellis Blvd. and Twain Ave. on Dec. 6, 2021 (KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile was taken to a hospital after a Monday morning fire at a mobile home in the east valley, fire officials said.

The juvenile’s condition was not released. Two others were treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

According to Clark County Fire Department, the fire was reported at 10:13 a.m. in the 3600 block of Fort McHenry Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue in Desert Inn Mobile Estates.

Crews are continuing to battle hotspots at the scene.

*Breaking News* We just arrived to a house fire in the Eastside near Nellis and Desert Inn. Waiting to learn more details. Stay with us at noon for an update. @8NewsNow #8NN #LasVegas #housefire pic.twitter.com/vQlcgtUDPC — Bianca Holman (@BiancaHMedia) December 6, 2021

Five engines, one truck, one squad, two rescues, two Air Resource units, and two Battalion Chiefs responded with a total of approximately 35 personnel.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, and no estimate or damages has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.