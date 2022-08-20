LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries.

In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area.

The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry and holds monthly pop-up mobile markets in order to provide groceries to underserved communities.

Nevada is ranked eighth nationally among states with the highest projected overall food insecurity rates in 2021, as compiled by Feeding America.

For more information, or to find out when the next pop-up event will be, visit this link.