LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In partnership with Family Dollar, Crest and Oral-B are providing free dental screenings to children and families this weekend with mobile dentistry clinic Kare.

Dental care is out of reach for many families, which does not give every kid a fair chance at a healthy smile. Crest and Oral-B are #ClosingAmericasSmileGap by bringing dental care access, oral health products, and education to kids who need it most.

The KARE Mobile clinic will be at the following Family Dollar locations:

Saturday, Sept. 16: Family Dollar at 3025 E Desert Inn

Sunday, Sept. 17: Family Dollar at 4365 E Lake Mead Blvd

Interested community members can visit the Kare Mobile website.