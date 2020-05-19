Mob Museum ready to open May 31 if state lifts restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mob Museum is prepared to reopen on Sunday, May 31, but only if the state and local authorities lift general restrictions put in place when Gov. Sisolak issued the shutdown in mid-March.

When it reopens, the nonprofit organization will have new health protocols in place, developed in accordance with the CDC and Southern Nevada Health District guidelines.

In addition, the Museum will provide each guest with a complimentary bottle of FDA-approved liquid hand sanitizer, produced in the Museum’s distillery, for a limited time.

“We eagerly look forward to welcoming back our guests and we have taken the utmost care to ensure that they, along with our team members, can enjoy the safest possible Museum environment. Our commitment to preserving history, fostering public discourse, and providing enriching, one-of-a-kind experiences remains unchanged.” Jonathan Ullman, president and chief executive officer, The Mob Museum said

Below is a list of the Mob Museum’s policies, as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

All individuals will be required to wear face masks for the duration of their time inside the Museum, with exceptions made only at management discretion in situations where sufficient alternative precautions are possible. Upon entering the building, each guest will receive a complimentary face mask to use if one is not already in possession.

The Museum will limit entry to approximately one-third of its previous operating capacity, and individual exhibit spaces will have capacity levels kept to half of posted fire code.

Purchasing tickets in advance online or over the phone with selected dates and times will be strongly encouraged to manage capacity.

A wellness check process will be employed for all individuals entering the building to reduce the likelihood of preventable exposure. This will include temperature checks with no-contact scanners for all employees, volunteers, vendors and guests.

Included with every ticket purchased, for a limited time, each guest will be provided with a complimentary bottle of 80 percent ethanol hand sanitizer. Guests may also opt for complimentary gloves and a stylus for use on Museum interactives.

Exhibits throughout the Museum have been reconfigured to better manage guest flow and to reduce physical handling. In some cases, videos and interactives have been modified.

High-efficiency particulate air filters will be used in The Underground for optimal filtration.

Speakeasy seating will be no more than half of fire code, with a minimum of six feet separation between tables. Single-use menus and other table service precautions will minimize contact.

The frequency of deep sanitizing occurring after-hours will be dramatically increased. The process and disinfectants used will be certified by a hospital grade cleaning service.

The Museum has set aside special hours for the vulnerable population, and their caretakers, which will be Wednesdays from 8 to 9 a.m.

The Museum is also offering a 40% discounted rate to all Nevada residents of $16.95. A daily “Happy Hour ticket” is available for all out-of-state visitors after 5 p.m. for $19.95.

