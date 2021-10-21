Mob Museum offers free admission for Nevadans on Kefauver Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas will be offering free admission to Nevada residents on Nov. 15.

The museum says that free admission to Nevadans and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents to celebrate Kefauver Day on Monday, Nov. 15, which commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the Museum’s courtroom in 1950.

Kefauver hearings were televised nationwide and brought organized crime into the living rooms of many Americans for the first time. Held in 14 U.S. cities from 1950 to 1951, the Kefauver hearings were pivotal in the national fight against organized crime, as well as events that influenced the development of Las Vegas.

Admission is available at the museum box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

All guests can also enjoy 10% off food and beverages inside The Underground Speakeasy and at museum concessions.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about the museum, please call (702) 229-2734 or visit themobmuseum.org.