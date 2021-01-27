Mob Museum offers free admission for Nevadans for Feb. 14 anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mob Museum is offering free admission for Nevada residents when it celebrates its ninth anniversary with a look at the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre.

But attendance for the Feb. 14 event is limited, and reservations are required.

Go to the Mob Museum’s website to reserve your spot.

The museum is also distributing general admission vouchers for complimentary future visits to select local nonprofit organizations.

A video presentation featuring rare images of the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre will highlight the event, as well as scotch tasting, food and drink discounts at The Underground speakeasy, shopping and the chance to take pictures with a life-size Al Capone sculpture.

Feb. 14 marks the ninth anniversary of The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement.

The museum strives to provide a world-class museum experience with a mission to advance the public understanding of organized crime’s history and impact on American society.