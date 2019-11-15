Mob Museum offering free day to Nevadans in honor of Kefauver Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s an opportunity Friday, Nov. 15 to learn a bit more about Nevada’s fascinating history. The Mob Museum is celebrating Kefauver Day.

This is the day the Kefauver committee hearing that took place in Las Vegas in 1950. It was an investigation into organized crime and its impact in America. You can visit the actual courtroom where the hearing was held at what is now The Mob Museum.

There is free admission for Nevada residents and a buy-one-get-one free for non-residents.

Visitors will also receive 20% off food and drinks in the Underground at The Mob Museum from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are also highlighted previews of the crime lab, a firearm training simulator, and the distillery tour & tasting experiences.