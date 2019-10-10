Mob Museum Moonshine to be available at Nevada stores and restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time ever, The Mob Museum’s house-distilled moonshine will be made available at businesses across Nevada. Lee’s Liquor will be carrying the moonshine at all 19 of its stores beginning Friday, October 18.

“Lee’s Discount Liquor, an icon of Las Vegas, as is The Mob Museum, is excited to partner with the Museum by now offering Moonshine to our Las Vegas and tourist clients. We are excited for the opportunity to help promote Las Vegas and its history,” said Kenny Lee president of Lee’s Discount Liquor.

Other establishments that will be carrying the moonshine will be announced soon.

The moonshine will be available in 750 mL and 50 mL bottles. It has a 50% ABV and features a buttery, sweet popcorn taste.