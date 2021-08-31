Mob Museum marks 25th anniversary of Tupac Shakur’s murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A quarter-century ago, Tupac Shakur, one of music’s most influential and brightest stars, was gunned down in Las Vegas. This week, a special program at The Mob Museum will mark that tragic anniversary.

Shakur was shot four times while sitting in a car at a stoplight at Flamingo and Koval on Sept. 7, 1996. The hip hop star died six days later at a Las Vegas hospital.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been that long,” said Shakala Alvaranga, the director of Public Programs for The Mob Museum. “This shooting that happened off the Las Vegas Strip was one of the biggest crimes that happened in Las Vegas history.”

Shakur’s death was devastating to millions of fans. It rocked the music world.

The Mob Museum will mark the 25th anniversary with hip hop legend Chuck D and others delving into the events that led to Shakur’s death, controversies that followed, and his lasting cultural legacy.

“We are bringing together a great group of panelists,” said Alvaranga. “EDI Mean, he was an original member of The Outlawz, Tupac Shakur’s friend. He was traveling behind Mr. Shakur the night of the shooting.”

The program will take place Wednesday, Sept. 1 in the museum’s historic courtroom. Guests can attend a meet-and-greet with the panelists. Tickets are sold out.