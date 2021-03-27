Mob Museum hosts panel discussion highlighting women in law enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In honor of Women’s History Month, the Mob Museum hosted a panel discussion about women in law enforcement.

The event called “Breaking Down Barriers” featured local female leaders from the FBI office, Metro Police, Henderson Police and North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police Chief of North Las Vegas Pamela Ojeda talked about some of the challenges she has faced during her career in law enforcement.

“Going into this you always know that it is a male dominated field, and you have that in your head and it still is to this day,” Police Chief Ojeda said. “I think I got a lot of the support mostly internally, out on the streets is a little bit different. They look at you differently like they’re sizing you up and judging you to see if they can take you or if you’re serious until you get a male backup and so they think maybe I’ll listen.”

All of the female leaders in law enforcement shared some of their accomplishments in their departments.

Police Chief Ojeda worked on strategies to recruit more women in the North Las Vegas Police Department and get more women in leadership roles.