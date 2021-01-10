Mob Museum hosts human trafficking prevention forum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month and SEEDS of Hope, a branch of the Salvation Army, spoke at the Mob Museum Sunday for their “Safety Human Trafficking Prevention” forum.

The hour-long informative session gave new yearly statistics and tips on what to look out for and how to help.

Intimidation, manipulation and fraud are three big components to trafficking an individual and Las Vegas is one of 17 U.S. cities most likely to be a destination for human trafficking victims.

Joy Hoover, the founder of “The Cupcake Girls,” an organization that provides aftercare for sex trafficking survivors and support to individuals in the adult industry says that this past year, the number of cases that were reported to her organization were beyond unsettling.

“Out of the 800 clients we personally cared for last year, we had a 300 percent increase in clients disclosing trafficking and domestic violence due to COVID. Over 63 percent of our clients disclosed that they had been or are currently being trafficked,” said Hoover.

With the help from the community, The Cupcake Girls have been able to provide dental, medical, financial and even legal services for their clients and while bringing awareness to the issue is key, changing people’s view of what trafficking looks like is a major component.

“We need to show up as a community for anyone that is at risk for or experiencing this and we need to fight on the back end to not stigmatize folks. The idea of ‘this is what trafficking looks like’ is very dangerous for individuals in our community that don’t look like that and are seeing signs on bathrooms doors saying, ‘if you are being trafficked, call this number.’ When in actuality they are being trafficked and have no idea,” said Hoover.

Sunday’s forum was one of many that The Mob Museum hosts monthly. They’ve teamed up with Metro Police to discuss a range of important community-based topics to get out to the public.

‘The Cupcake Girls” are hosting their second annual, “ACT LOCAL” event this January. The campaign is in partnership with several local businesses and all funds raised will go towards prevention and aftercare for sex trafficking survivors.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.