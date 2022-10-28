LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday, Nevada Day, the Mob Museum will host a special free family-friendly community event to honor the day.

Guests are invited to learn about Nevada’s rich history and how various organizations have had a positive impact on the community.

There will be live music, games, giveaways, trick-or-treating at vendor booths (costumes are welcome), food and drinks, and other interactive activities. There will also be an event for attendees to test their Nevada history knowledge. All guests will have a chance to spin the Nevada trivia wheel at the Museum’s booth and, if they answer the question correctly, they just might walk away with a prize.

The free community event takes place Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.