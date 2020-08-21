Mob Museum hosts forum on the future of policing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police use of force is a contentious issue that has gained much national attention in recent months with people calling for police reform.

The issue of police reform took center stage at the Las Vegas Mob Museum Thursday night. Local advocates for change spoke alongside Metro Police about the issues in the relationship between officers and the communities they police.

While the department admits there are areas to improve, Metro said it is leading the way in recent years to change its culture.

“We’ll never say that we’re perfect, but I can tell you this Since 2012 we’ve been working on almost everything that communities are calling for today in the wake of what happened in Minneapolis. We’ve just been a leader in that respect,” said Asst. Sheriff Chris Jones, LVMPD.

The most recent change for local law enforcement came after last month’s special session of the legislature when Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a measure which bans officers from using choke holds and requires officers to intervene if another officer is using unjust physical force.