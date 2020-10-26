Mob Museum hosts forum discussing election integrity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mob Museum is partnering with law enforcement and local agencies to host the “Free Virtual Safety Forum Series.”

Some of the topics include unemployment fraud and domestic violence, among many others.

Sunday night’s topic was “election integrity.” The virtual forum addressed concerns about the security and integrity of the upcoming general election.

“On the voting equipment that we use in the state, it undergoes rigorous testing and auditing before election and after election to make sure that is functioning correctly and all the equipment has to be certified for use,” said Wayne Thorley — Deputy Secretary of State.

“The FBI and the rest of the members of the election integrity task force really are relying upon the public that when they see something that doesn’t seem right to them, just like we ask on other criminal matters, that if something doesn’t see right to them to please report it right away,” added Aaron Rouse — Special Agent in Charge for the Las Vegas FBI.

For more information about the election you can visit the Nevada Secretary of State’s website. The FBI also has a website to report any federal election offense.

You can find out more about the Mob Museum’s forums by CLICKING HERE.