Mob Museum event draws attention to human trafficking with documentary screening, panel discussion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special event at the Mob Museum draws attention to the serious issue of human trafficking.

The event featured Amy Ayoub, a local prominent businesswoman who was once a victim of human trafficking. She overcame 38 years of shame and trauma to describe the emotional and psychological devastation associated with human trafficking.

Her journey is chronicled in a film titled “The Zen Speaker: Breaking the Silence.”

Human trafficking represents one of the most rampant forms of organized crime globally, and this screening represents The Mob Museum’s ongoing effort to address this and other topics related to organized crime.

A panel discussion, Breaking the Silence: Sex Trafficking and a Survivor’s Story of Courage Conquering Shame, followed the screening event featuring Ayoub, Jonathan Ullman, president and CEO of the Museum and sex trafficking experts.