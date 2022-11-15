LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today is the day known in Las Vegas as Kefauver Day (pronounced: key-fahver). It is a day to learn more about Nevada’s fascinating history and its ties to the mob.

Nov. 15 is the day that the Kefauver Committee hearing that took place in Las Vegas in 1950. It was an investigation into organized crime and its impact on America. In all, 27 congressional hearings were held nationwide in 14 cities.

You can visit the actual courtroom where the hearing was held at what is now The Mob Museum.

The Mob Museum is offering free admission for Nevada residents with ID and buy-one-get-one for non-residents until 9 p.m.