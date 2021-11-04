Mob Museum to celebrate 3 millionth visitor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As of Thursday, almost 3,000,000 people have toured the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, better known as The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas.

According to the museum, at some point between now and the end of the weekend the lucky guest will walk through the doors.

They will be lucky because of what the unsuspecting person will win for being the 3 millionth guest:

Lifetime admission to the Museum

A rare replica of The Mob Museum, a neoclassical Las Vegas architecture, measuring at 6.75″ L x 6″ W x 3.13″ H

Key to the Museum

Two tickets to an upcoming special milestone event in 2022, valued at $500

Golden Nugget dinner and hotel package including a two-night stay inside its Rush Tower Jr. Suite and a $100 food and beverage credit

Commemorative bottle of the Museum’s house-distilled moonshine

Monday, November 15th is Kefauver Day, remembering the U.S. Senate hearing into organized crime that took place in the Museum’s courtroom on this date in 1950. It is named after Senator Estes Kefauver of Tennessee.

Monday, admission to The Mob Museum will also be free for Nevada residents.