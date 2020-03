LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The MLS is following the lead of the NBA and suspending its season due to concerns over coronavirus.

According to major news outlets, the MLS is looking at a 30-day stoppage.

BREAKING: Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas: "We've made a decision as a league this morning, as owners, that play will be suspended temporarily."



MLS shutting down. Mas says the target is 30 days. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 12, 2020

MLS is suspending its season immediately until further notice due to coronavirus, a source with knowledge of the situation tells Sports Illustrated. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) March 12, 2020

There is no word yet on if the USL league will also suspend play. The Las Vegas Lights FC had a game scheduled this weekend.