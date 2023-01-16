LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A parade will take place in downtown Las Vegas to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement.

His birthday was Jan. 16 and Las Vegas is celebrating his life with its annual parade which starts at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Living the Dream — It Starts with Me (Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community,” and this will be the 41st annual Las Vegas parade.

Floats, marching performance groups, various community organizations, local political figures, and school groups will participate in the parade, starting at Fourth Street and Gass Avenue and traveling along Fourth to Ogden Avenue.

Among the parade’s grand marshals is a 7-year-old boy named Justyn Boumah.

The weather forecast does call for possible rain so those attending should dress accordingly.