LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Major League Baseball team owners voted unanimously Thursday morning to approve the Oakland A’s move to Las Vegas, according to major news outlets.

The vote comes around six months after the A’s reached a tentative agreement for a new stadium in Las Vegas after being unable to reach a deal for one in Oakland. Fans of the team tried to persuade the team owners, who were meeting in Texas, to vote against the move.

Earlier this year, the Oakland Athletic’s, who have suffered low turnout at games, announced a deal was reached to build a new stadium on the current site of the Tropicana hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Nevada lawmakers even approved $1.5 billion for the ballpark. The ballpark would not be open until 2027.