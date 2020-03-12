MLB suspends spring training games and delays 2020 season by 2 weeks

PEORIA, ARIZONA – MARCH 12: General view of empty seats of Peoria Stadium on March 12, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona. Major League Baseball is reportedly joining the NBA in suspending all operations due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced Thursday afternoon that the Major League Baseball Players Association is suspending Spring Training games and delaying the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/0bWS5VTRPu — MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2020

The release from MLB, also stated that they will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season

Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to Clubs in the coming days. As of 4:00 p.m. (ET) today, forthcoming Spring Training games have been cancelled, and 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona have been postponed indefinitely.

MLB and the Clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans. MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus.