MLB jersey material to be used to make masks and gowns

(CNN) — The material used to make Major League Baseball (MLB) uniforms is now being used to create masks and hospital gowns for medical professionals.

The company “Fanatics” has stopped making MLB jerseys in its manufacturing plant in Pennsylvania.

We’re proud to partner with @MLB to support emergency personnel who are fighting against COVID-19 and face a need for masks and hospital gowns. We're utilizing our manufacturing plant in Easton, PA to make masks and gowns out of the same jersey fabric that the players wear pic.twitter.com/5jEg1B2iUa — Fanatics (@Fanatics) March 26, 2020

Its goal is to now create up to one million masks and gowns. The first ones stitched together have a distinctive team look, featuring the classic pinstripes of the Phillies and Yankees.

The Fanatics Executive Chairman said he woke up in the middle of the night and thought of the idea.

The MLB’s opening day was supposed to be on Thursday, but is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the MLB and Fanatics say they are proud to support the brave healthcare workers that are helping fight COVID-19.