LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For years, Las Vegas has struggled to attract and retain doctors but the growing medical district off of Rancho and Charleston is adding another attractive incentive.

An urban mixed-use building where doctors, nurses, and health professionals could live and then walk to work.

“This is exactly what incoming doctors need, this is what students and nurses need. Everyone who works to make the Medical District successful needs a place to live and play in the same area,” Councilman Brian Knudsen of Ward 1 shared.

Passionate about a new wellness-inspired living concept that he believes would ultimately improve our healthcare here in the valley.

As discussed at last week’s city council meeting, the idea is to create housing, shopping, restaurants, and parking for students and staff in the medical district.

While still in its preliminary stages, renderings of what this could look like have already been released with the potential for five residential levels consisting of approximately, 150 to 200 units and three levels of resident-focused amenities.

8 News Now caught up with some dental students who said the need is there.

“When I moved here, I was surprised by the lack of development,” Komal Khullar said. “There’s not a lot of restaurants or coffee shops here.”

“Having an apartment complex somewhere nearby that would be affordable for students especially due to how expensive the medical field would be really nice,” Lazaro Sotolongo said.

The Dean of UNLV’S Medical School shared that with the potential development, he feels it will attract more medical professionals to the valley.

“We have 240 medical students soon to be 360 medical students and 300 residents, 200 faculty so we really have a large concentration of people in the medical district which makes it an attractive place for investment in retail and a gym, restaurants,” Dean of UNLV Medical School, Marc J. Kahn said.