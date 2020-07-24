Mixed reactions to CCSD Trustees upcoming review of Superintendent Jara’s conduct

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District will now have to decide whether to keep Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. This follows criticism by State lawmakers and some school unions regarding comments made at the special state legislative session.

“I think it’s selfish,” said teacher Angie Sullivan. “I think they’re doing it for personal reasons.”

Teacher Alexis Salt was of a different opinion, saying, “I’m glad to see some accountability at the top.”

They’re mixed reactions to a letter signed by Trustee Daniel Ford to Jara. It asks to review his performance next week during a special meeting.

The request comes about a month after the superintendent’s evaluation with board members.

“What happened in 30 days, you want to fire him?” questioned Sullivan.

The letter states a lack of trust in his leadership and his alleged failure to maintain a professional relationship with the Governor and lawmakers. Trustees plan to consider his “character, misconduct or competence.”

We asked Del Sol Academy teacher Kenny Belknap if he’s worried the trustees will terminate Jara.

“A little bit,” Belknap admitted. “Yeah, I think it would leave the ship that is CCSD adrift without a captain in the hardest time in education that we can really fathom.”

The Clark County Education Association calls the effort by trustees “reckless” and “driven by a political agenda.” A statement released Thursday says in part, “There is a back story, and we welcome the discussion and will bring to light what has been conveniently left out.”

“I have some assumptions about what it may be about,” said Belknap.

Trustee Lola Brooks tells us there is no precedence for this situation, and they’re figuring it out.

Trustee Danielle Ford and 8 News Now reporter Cristen Drummond scheduled a virtual interview for this morning, but she canceled last minute and claims an attorney advised her not to speak.

The special meeting is set for Wednesday at 1 p.m. Trustee Lola Brooks says it will be in person inside the Commissioners Chamber at the Clark County Government Center.