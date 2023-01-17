LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lovers & Friends will return to Las Vegas in May with some big artist names as headliners.

According to a news release, “following enormous success with its inaugural year, Lovers & Friends returns May 6, 2023 to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with a massive collection of hip-hop and R&B’s biggest artists.”

Lovers & Friends 2023 lineup. (Credit: Lovers & Friends)

The lineup will feature 45 artists including Usher, 50 Cent, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott, Nelly, Pitbull, and others, the release said.

Presale tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. (PT) at this link. There is a layaway payment plan starting at $19.99. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. (PT).