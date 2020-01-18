Missouri student’s Snapchat post shows blackface, racial slur

EUREKA, Mo. (CNN) — A photo with kids in blackface, featuring a racial slur is circulating at a high school in Eureka, Missouri. It has many people upset and now the Rockwood School District is acknowledging it.

The racial post shows two white girls with black face masks on and the caption reading “N-word Babies.”

“It’s normal for kids who look like her, to say that to kids who look like me without any punishment,” a Eureka high school student said.

Last week, the post started going around social media.

The school district sent an email to parents informing them about the Snapchat post. School officials said they did not condone the post and that they stand against it. The email went on to state that they are supporting students who were offended.

The letter did not mention if any disciplinary action has or will be taken against the students who posted the picture.