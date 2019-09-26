Missouri man flew to California and allegedly started fires

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KPIX) — A 68-year-old Missouri man has been arrested in connection with a series of arson fires in California last week. He was linked to the fires after someone saw his rental car near the blaze and contacted authorities.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney charged 68-year-old Freddie Graham of Lonejack, Missouri with 15 counts of arson, including two counts of arson during a declared state of emergency.

The fires burned 128 acres in rugged terrain in the hills east of Milpitas. Graham allegedly boarded a plane in his home state of Missouri and flew cross country, landing in San Jose and setting fires the next day.

“He flew into town on Thursday in San Jose. Set the fires on Friday and Saturday, and then had plans to return back to Missouri,” said Deputy District Attorney Bud Porter. “The fires were set with a lighter setting paper on fire and then throwing it out the window of the car.”

Graham allegedly drove a rental car along the narrow, windy roads between Ed Levin park and Calaveras Reservoir starting fires as he went. It took two days, multiple fire crews, air drops and bulldozers to bring the fires under control.

A witness who became suspicious after spotting Graham’s car near the fires turned the license plate over to investigators. Cal Fire officers arrested Graham when he tried to return the car at Mineta San Jose international.

Last march, Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency in California after two straight years of devastating fires in northern California. That could factor in if Graham is convicted.

“Because the arson was committed during a state of emergency here, he’s charged with that count, which carries with it additional prison time,” Porter said.

Those fires were eventually brought under control. No one was hurt and no structures were burned. But if convicted, Graham could face up to 22 years in prison.