Missing woman’s body found near Indian Springs, boyfriend considered suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say Eduardo Clemente, 38, the boyfriend of a missing woman, is now considered a suspect in her murder.

The body of Tiffany Booth, 35, was found near Indian Springs on October 19.

Tiffany Booth and Eduardo Clemente. (Photo credit/Facebook)

The Las Vegas couple was reported missing on October 5 when both failed to report to work after taking a few days off and a family member was unable to contact them. On October 8, a citizen found Booth’s car abandoned in a desert area near Ely, Nevada. Suspecting foul play, detectives there turned the case over to Metro Police.

According to police, Clemente’s whereabouts are still unknown and he is now considered a suspect in Booth’s death.

The cause and manner of Booth’s death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.