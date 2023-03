LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The search for a missing woman in Pahrump continues after she was last seen leaving a hospital on Tuesday.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Susan.

She was last seen walking from Desert View Hospital.

The sheriff’s office first released a photo of Susan on its Facebook page back on Feb. 28.

Missing woman Susan Shawgo seen here in two photos(Nye Co.)

If you see Susan contact the Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000 option 5 or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us