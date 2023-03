LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing woman known to frequent Las Vegas, Boulder City, and Henderson.

Cassandra Colline, 33, was last heard from by her parents on Jan. 11, police said.

In the past, she would contact her family on a regular basis, daily or weekly.

Those with information are asked to contact the Boulder City Police Department at 702-293-9224, ext.1 for Dispatch, or by email, contact Detective Mark DuBois at Mdubois@bcnv.org.