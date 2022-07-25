LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was last seen on Friday near a truck stop in Littlefield, Arizona, remains missing.

Authorities are looking for 49-year-old Beau Riddle. Littlefield is about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15.

Riddle’s truck and trailer were found on Sunday, and he was last seen near the Pilot Truck Stop in Littlefield. He is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, about 240 pounds with greyish-brown hair, greenish-brown eyes, faded color tattoos on his shoulders, a silver cross necklace and a black watch, according to information released by the Mohave County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office.

Media reports indicate Riddle is from Layton, Utah. His family fears he is in danger after he called his employer on Friday and said he was having a “nervous breakdown” and reported an overheating engine.

Riddle was probably wearing a black or gray shirt and shorts, black ankle socks and Sketcher shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 753-0753.