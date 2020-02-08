MISSING: Police need help locating 14-year-old last seen near Charleston and Jones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police need your help finding 14-year-old Annika Counce. She was seen leaving Odyssey Charter School near Jones and Sahara around 8 a.m. Friday morning. She was seen again by a classmate walking northbound on Jones toward Charleston Boulevard.

Counce is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 98 pounds. Her family says she suffers from seizures.

She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a Lakers Jersey, camouflage print hoodie, and a large pink Roxy backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Police at 702-828-3111.