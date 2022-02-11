MISSING: Police looking for man last seen near Valley of Fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a man who was last seen near the Valley of Fire in Moapa Valley about 45 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Peter Droste, 63, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 9 around 10 a.m. and according to Metro police, he may be in “severe emotional distress and need medical assistance.”

Peter Droste

He was last seen wearing a dark great sweater and blue jeans. Droste has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Droste and his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907. You can also email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.