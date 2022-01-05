MISSING: Police looking for 2-year-old Zoey Freeny

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for help in finding a two-year-old girl that was last seen on Tuesday night.

According to Metro police, Zoey Freeny was last seen around 8:15 p.m. near the 7800 block of Odysseus Ave. which is near Cimarron and Elkhorn roads.

Please help find 2-year-old Zoey Freeny who is considered missing and endangered. She was last seen on January 4 in the area of Buffalo and Elkhorn wearing a gray shirt with flowers, and grey and pink sweatpants with flowers.



If you have any information, please call police. pic.twitter.com/HXWwtsqGen — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 5, 2022

Police say she could be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.” She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a flowers design and gray and pink sweatpants with a flowers design.

Anyone with information regarding Zoey Freeny and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com