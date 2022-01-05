MISSING: Police looking for 2-year-old Zoey Freeny

Local News

Zoey Freeny (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for help in finding a two-year-old girl that was last seen on Tuesday night.

According to Metro police, Zoey Freeny was last seen around 8:15 p.m. near the 7800 block of Odysseus Ave. which is near Cimarron and Elkhorn roads.

Police say she could be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.” She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a flowers design and gray and pink sweatpants with a flowers design.

Anyone with information regarding Zoey Freeny and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com

