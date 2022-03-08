LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Murtaza Wiziri was last seen on Arville Street near Sahara Avenue and was wearing a white hoodie with black pants, white shoes, and was carrying a black backpack. Police said he could be in emotional distress and in need of medical help.

He is described as being 4’3″ tall and around 120 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Wiziri’s whereabouts is asked to contact Metro police at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907.