MISSING: Police asking for public’s help to find 15-year-old

Elias Rivera was last seen on Friday. Feb. 18, 2022. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping someone can help them locate a missing 15-year-old last seen on Friday, Feb. 18.

Metro police said Elias Rivera was last seen around midnight near the 9000 block of Hermosa Valley which is near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache roads.

Police said he could be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.”

Elias Rivera is missing. (Credit: LVMPD)

He is described as being 5-foot-4-inches tall, around 145 pounds, and was wearing a yellow and orange shirt with “Wu-Tang” on it. He also had on brown pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at (702) 828-3111, or its Missing Detail Unit during business hours (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.