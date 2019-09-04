Missing person’s call turns into homicide investigation in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a homicide in the Spring Valley part of the Las Vegas valley. According to Metro, officers responded to a missing person call in the 5700 block of Garden Grove, near S. Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway.

However, when officers arrived at the scene, a preliminary investigation led officers to believe that the missing person case was now a homicide.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are now taking over the case.

This is a developing story.