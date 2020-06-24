MISSING PERSON: NLV Police ask public for help looking for 63-year old man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police (NLVPD) say they need help locating a 63-year-old man who was last seen on Thursday, June 11 in North Las Vegas.

Thanh Cong Tran, also known as Oliver Tran, was reported missing by his family in Huntington Beach, California after they were unable to contact him through the phone.

Oliver lives in North Las Vegas. NLVPD say they contacted his residence and were told that he has not been seen since June 11.

Tran is described as an Asian male of Vietnamese descent, about 5’ 7” and 130 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

63-year-old Oliver Tran pictured on the right. Photo Courtesy: North Las Vegas Police

Tran is diabetic, but it is unknown if he has access to his medication.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Tran, or any John Doe matching the above description and to notify police immediately if found.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Trans’ is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at (702) 633-9111.