MISSING: NLVPD need help finding 12-yr-old boy

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police Detectives need help locating 12-yr-old Brian Beasley. The child was last seen leaving his home on Asiago Court, near Clayton and Gowan, sometime on Friday, March 27. He did not return home.

Brian is African American, 5’2″ and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He does not have any reported medical conditions.

At this time, detectives do not have a description of what Brian was wearing when he left the house.

Anyone with information about Brian’s location is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.