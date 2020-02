LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered 12-year-old. Estrella Alvarez is 5’0″, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Estrella was last seen near Ft. Apache and Blue Diamond on Feb. 10.

She was described to be wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Anyone with information about Estrella’s whereabouts is asked to contact Metro’s Missing Person Detail at 702-828-2907 or 702-828-3111.