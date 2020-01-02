MISSING: Metro Police searches for 64-year-old woman last seen on Dec. 31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a missing 64-year-old woman who may be in need of medical assistance. Police said Irene Beltran was last seen on Dec. 31 in front of The Fountains of Bellagio, which is located on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Metro, Beltran may be fearful of police when contacted and has been known to act aggressively toward people when she is off her medication, so take heed. Beltran was last seen wearing a black oversized hoodie sweatshirt, a grey sweatshirt with a tan sweater underneath it. She is also said to have been wearing blue ugg style boots.

Anyone with information regarding Beltran’s whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111 or Detective Majors at (702) 828-2960.