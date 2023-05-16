Missing man Jimmy Oosterhart last seen near Kingman AZ. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Authorities in Mohave County are searching for a missing man believed to be suffering from advanced dementia.

The sheriff’s office stated that Jimmy Oosterhart, 81, was last seen leaving his home in the 10700 block of Dubois Drive east of Kingman near the I-40 and Highway 93 interchange on Tuesday.

Oosterhart is believed to have left his home on foot in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a dark green short sleeve polo shirt, black jeans, and black tennis shoes. He is described as 6′ tall, 209 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jimmy Oosterhart is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

Residents are also asked to check their property and security cameras for signs of his travels.