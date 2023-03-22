UPDATE: Police have located a missing man last seen on Wednesday.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

Mauricio Tinos, 45, may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police stated.

Tinos was last seen at 3 p.m. in an unknown Las Vegas area and is believed to be traveling in a red 2019 Mitsubishi Crossover with a Nevada license plate 481T10.

He is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes and 5’8″ tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com