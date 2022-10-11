LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 68-year-old man reported missing.

Bryan Fisher could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Bryan Fisher has been reported missing. (Credit: LVMPD)

He was last seen Monday, Oct. 10 around 11:30 a.m. near the 200 block of Lewis Avenue, near Casino Center Boulevard in the downtown area. Police said he was wearing a blue short-sleeved polo shirt and light-colored jeans.

Anyone with information on Fisher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Metro’s Persons Missing Detail at (702) 828-2907 during business hours or the main number at (702) 828-3111, or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.