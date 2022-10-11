LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 68-year-old man reported missing.
Bryan Fisher could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, Las Vegas Metro police said.
He was last seen Monday, Oct. 10 around 11:30 a.m. near the 200 block of Lewis Avenue, near Casino Center Boulevard in the downtown area. Police said he was wearing a blue short-sleeved polo shirt and light-colored jeans.
Anyone with information on Fisher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Metro’s Persons Missing Detail at (702) 828-2907 during business hours or the main number at (702) 828-3111, or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.