LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have reported a missing man who is also a double amputee and was last seen on Tuesday.

Richard Hammock, 74, may possibly be in severe or emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police stated.

Richard often uses a red electric mobility chair and was last seen wearing a black Pittsburgh Steelers hat, a long black coat, and brown pants.

Anyone with information regarding Richard and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.