LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday that Collin Best, a 26-year-old man last seen in late January, had been safely located.

Officials gave no further details on how or where Best was found. The 26-year-old was arrested on Jan. 28 by LVMPD officers for disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer and released hours later.

Jennifer Best, Collin’s mother, told officers he is bipolar and autistic and that his mental capacity was diminished without his medication.

Officials did not say whether the $10,000 reward would be distributed now that Best has been found.

According to Best’s mother, she received information that he might have been in Los Angeles. Best said she searched the streets of Los Angeles and found Collin in Venice.