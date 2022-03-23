LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are hoping the public can help locate a missing 96-year-old man who was last seen in a Spring Valley neighborhood.

According to police, Jesse Jones could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. He was last seen near the 9100 block of Bush Poppy Avenue near Rochelle Avenue and El Capitan Way around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police said Jones was wearing a green thermal shirt and gray pants. He is 5’4″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Police are asking the public to contact them if they know of Perez’s whereabouts. You can call Metro police at (702) 828-3111, or call the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or email missingpersons@LVMPD.com.