MISSING: Man, 81, last seen late Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for an 81-year-old man who could be in “emotional distress” and has not been heard from since late Wednesday night.

Eladio Millan-Walker was last seen on Feb. 10 around 9 p.m. near the 2300 block of Vegas Valley Drive near Eastern Avenue. He was wearing a yellow shirt with black stripes and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Eladio Millan-Walker and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.