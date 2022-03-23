LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a 70-year-old man who was last seen on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Metro police, Louis Perez was last seen Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. near the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

He was wearing a black NY baseball cap, a black Columbia jacket with a veterans’ logo, tan shirt, black pants, and black Nike shoes.

Louis Perez (Credit: LVMPD)

Police say he could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Police are asking the public to contact them if they know of Perez’s whereabouts. You can call Metro police at (702) 828-3111, or call the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or email missingpersons@LVMPD.com.